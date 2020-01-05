Camille Manning

Obituary
Camille Edwards Manning COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Camille Edwards Manning, 94, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Manning passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Jack Edwards, Sr. and Norine Etheridge Edwards. Camille was a veteran of the Women's Army Corps and served in Japan during the Korean Conflict. She was retired from SCE&G Company. Surviving are her brothers, Jack Edwards, Jr. (Elease) of Stuart, Fla., Jimmy Edwards (Betty) of Blackville, S.C., Louie F. Edwards of Lakeland, Fla., and Joe E. Edwards of Live Oak, Fla.; as well as a number of nieces and nephews, In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Wayne Edwards and Danny Edwards; and her sisters, Patricia E. Still and Elizabeth Frye. The family would like to say "Thank You" to the Doctors, Nurse Practitioners, Nurses, and CNAs who helped Mrs. Manning while she was in the VA Hospital, the Community Life Center, and Warriors Walk. A special thank you to Dr. Makin, Nurse Practitioners, Nurses, Ben, Ann, and Cassandra. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jan. 5, 2020
