Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Canan Moore Jr.. View Sign



Rev. Canon William H. Moore, Jr. EMERALD ISLE, NC - The Rev. Canon William H. Moore, Jr. (04/29/1926). Died on Friday, March 1. 2019. His wife of 38 years, Jacqueline Osteen Moore, family members, and his Hospice caregivers, stood vigil following a yearlong illness. Formerly a resident of Columbia, SC, where he raised his four children, he was active in business and in the community. Bill was a pioneer in the early development of Golf Course Real Estate properties in the southeast. His great loves were his Church and what he called God's soul music, Jazz. A private family service will be held. Fr. Bill was ordained to the Diaconate of the Episcopal Church in 1990 by the Diocese of Southern Ohio, Cincinnati. Ordained to the Priesthood in June 2001, and appointed Archdeacon of the Diocese Springfield, he and Jacque served under the Rt. Rev. Peter H. Beckwith. With about 7,000 communicants in forty-eight congregations in central and southern Illinois, they lived God's call with love, compassion, and leadership. Upon his retirement, he was named an Honorary Canon of the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Springfield, in 2003. He produced the Jazz at Spoleto series for several years in the Festival's formative years. He performed with Clark Terry, Ella Fitzgerald, Bucky Pizzarelli, The One O'Clock Band of North Texas State University, John Helms and Also Captain Bill, as he was often called, founded The Left Bank Band, University of South Carolina, and maintains a scholarship endowment at the school. His resume reads: Honor Student, Air Force Veteran, Pilot, Sports Announcer, Entrepreneur, Musician, Promoter, Producer, Theologian, and Teacher. Born in Natchez, MS, he was the son of the late, William Moore, Sr. and Hazel Dennis Moore. He is survived by his wife, Jacque O. Moore of Wallace, NC; daughters, Robin Whaley Moore and Linda Swindler Moore both of Columbia, SC; sons, Griffith Ingram Moore of Lexington, SC and William Henry Moore, III of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Margaret, William, Hunter, Justin, Hannah, and Joshua; sister, Katherine Ann Moore of Touchstone, TX. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made The Left Bank Bill Moore Scholarship, University of South Carolina. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Published in The State on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close