Cardell E. Bunch COLUMBIA Funeral services for Cardell E. Bunch of Columbia will be held at 3:00PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Kathwood Baptist Church with Rev. Beth McConnell officiating. The family will receive friends at the church before the funeral from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Mr. Bunch passed away August 14, 2019. Born in Shulerville, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Marvin E. Bunch and Rena Shuler Bunch. In addition to having served in the Army, he was devoted to the Dental Supply and Equipment business for 54 years. He retired in 1998 from Patterson Dental Supply Company. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years, Gwendolyne A. Bunch and wife of 18 months, Inez Dawes Bunch. He is survived by one daughter, Dr. Gwendolyne (Lyne) Bunch; one son, Mr. Allen Bunch (Pat) both of Columbia; and a Heaven-sent daughter, Ms. Dorothy Joyner. Also, he leaves behind four grandchildren: Laurie Williams (Britt), Elizabeth Beard, Mary Berley, and Karen Bunch along with four great grandchildren: Addison, Hannah Grace, Evan, and Patrick. He loved his God, his family, his friends, and his Gamecocks. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Kathwood Baptist Church, 4900 Trenholm Road Columbia, SC 29206. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

