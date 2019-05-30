Carey Duane Snelgrove JUNE 26, 1946 MAY 28, 2019 LEXINGTON A memorial service for Carey will be on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Red Bank United Methodist Church. Carey was the youngest of thirteen children of Otis and Jessie Rae Harmon Snelgrove. He is survived by his siblings, RaeNell Hicks, Barbara Brantley, John Wade "Bill" Snelgrove (Vera), Jerald B. "Jerry" Snelgrove (Freida), Janice Arant (Gerald), Carole Taylor (Nelson). He was preceded in death by his siblings, Myrl Bedenbaugh, Margie Gay, O'Veda Williamson, James O. Snelgrove, Jr., Chelsea W. Snelgrove and JoAnn Adams. Memorials may be made to Red Bank United Methodist Church, 2909 Old Barnwell Road, Lexington, SC 29073. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 30, 2019