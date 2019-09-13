Carey James "C.J." Brown SWANSEA - Carey James "C.J." Brown, 84, of Swansea, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Swansea First Baptist Church with Rev. Terry Wilder officiating. The casket will be placed in the church one hour before the service. Burial with military honors will be at Redmond Family Cemetery in Swansea. Pallbearers will be Chris Phillips, Charlie Alexander, Ray Brown, Jason Meadows, Randy Herren and Ricky Murphy. Mr. Brown was born in Woodland, Alabama, a son of the late Charlie D. and Opal Kirby Brown. He retired after 32 years from Allied Systems, formally known as Motor Convoy and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Survivors include his wife, Betty Sue Johnson Brown of the home; daughters, Debbie Spires and Donna (Jeffrey) Smith; grandchildren, Dustin (Brittany) Spires, Jasper (Josh) Volf, Austyn Jeffcoat, Zachery Smith, Joshua Smith, Jenna Jeffcoat and Allison Smith; great granddaughter, McKenzie Brown; a great-grandson, Bryson Spires; and sisters, Mona (Steve) Herren and Peggy (Doyle) Eidson. He was predeceased by two sons, Nedwin Brown and James Olin Brown; and siblings, Kenneth Brown, Sr., Jasper Brown, Beatrice Daniel, Beauford Brown, Cecil Brown, J.Q. Brown, Daniel Brown and Paul Brown. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM Saturday at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) in North and other times at the home of Mrs. Betty Sue Brown.
Published in The State on Sept. 13, 2019