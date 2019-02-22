Carl R. Bickley LEXINGTON - The funeral service for Carl Reginald Bickley, 60, of Lexington will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 606 West Main Street, Lexington. Carl passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. Viewing will be from 3:00pm to 7:30pm Friday, February 22, at J.H. Robinson's Funeral Home of Lexington. Friends may call at his sister Jo Ann Lamb's residence, 28 Carroll Court West Columbia, and the funeral home. View complete obituary online at jhrobinsonfunerals.com.
J.H. Robinson Funeral Home
190 Railroad Avenue
Wagener, SC 29164
803-564-5521
Published in The State on Feb. 22, 2019