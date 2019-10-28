Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Cox. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Carl J. Cox COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Carl J. Cox, 82, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mr. Cox passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born in Loris, SC, he was the son of the late Elmer J. Cox and Beulah James Cox. Carl served in the U.S. Army Reserves and retired after 28 years from the University South Carolina, where he was the maintenance supervisor. He was a member of Rosewood Church and the Tanglefoot Square Dance Club. He also enjoyed camping. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Hazel Hardin Cox; sons, James Cox and Jeffrey Cox (Eva Julia) both of Columbia; daughter, Jennifer Benson of Columbia; grandchildren, Jay Cox (Martha), Christopher Cox (Ashley), William Cox, Miles Cox, Gabriel Cox, Ian Cox; three great-grandchildren, Laken, Blayne and Jackson; sisters, Mildred Hayman of Cleveland, OH, and Joann Burroughs (Billy Carrol) of Cayce. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his daughters, Pam and Deborah Cox; and his sister, Ila Mae Mitchell. Memorials may be made to the , 508 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201; or SC VA Warriors Walk, 6439 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209. Memories may be shared at

