Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Obituary

Carl Melvin Dillard COLUMBIA - Born in Notasulga, Alabama, Carl was the youngest son of the late Carl Watus and Annie Mae Thompson Dillard. As a young boy, he enjoyed hunting and fishing along the banks of the Saugahatchee Creek. He attended Starke Military Academy in Montgomery, Alabama and graduated from Macon County High School in 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in September of 1951. Shortly before his enlistment he was introduced to Barbara Irene Cannon on Easter Sunday, March 25, 1951, and while he was home on leave during Christmas he proposed. They were joined in holy matrimony on July 7, 1952 in Knoxville, Tennessee at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Carl was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Harwood and the U.S.S. Saratoga. His service spanned over 20 years, during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Upon retiring from active duty in 1971, he was transferred to the Fleet Reserve of the U.S. Navy in Charleston, South Carolina. During his military career, he and his wife traveled the country and raised five daughters; Sandra, Linda, Deborah, Susan and Donna. After his retirement from the Navy, Carl and Barbara made Columbia, South Carolina their home. For the first year in Columbia he worked for the City of Columbia, and for the next 22 years he had a wonderful career and retired from the S.C. Department of Health and Environment Control where he received the prestigious "Michael D. Jarrett Award." Being an avid fisherman, he was honored to be inducted as a Life Member into the Fort Jackson Bass Anglers Association. Once retired, he and Barbara enjoyed traveling the bass tournament trail. While competing successfully they made many life-long friends. Some of his greatest memories came from traveling abroad and visiting every state in the U.S including Hawaii and Alaska with his wife and family. Carl was a member of Windsor United Methodist Church. Family was the center of his life. He tirelessly gave his love, time and energy to his wife, daughters, and 7 grandchildren. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a truly kind and loving man who always put others first. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Dillard Pinkston (Joseph) of Columbia, Deborah Dillard Jenerette (Bryan) of Lugoff, Susan Dillard Hamilton (Michael) of Columbia, and Donna Dillard McElveen (Samuel) of Lugoff; his 6 grandchildren, Joseph Robert Pinkston, IV (Brianna), Carl Dillard Pinkston, Allen Brewer Jenerette (Breanna), Noah Paul Jenerette, Rachael Rebecca McElveen and Isabella Frances McElveen; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Irene Cannon Dillard; his daughter, Sandra Elizabeth Dillard; his granddaughter, Victoria Leigh McElveen; and by his only sibling, William Barney Dillard. The funeral service for Mr. Dillard will be held 11 o'clock, Tuesday, September 3rd at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext, Columbia. Burial with US Navy Honors will follow at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 o'clock. The funeral service for Mr. Dillard may be streamed live using the following link:

