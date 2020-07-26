Carl Eugene Berry, Jr. BATESBURG - Carl Eugene Berry, Jr. died peacefully on July 21, 2020 after an extended illness. Gene was born March 27, 1941, in Jones' Hospital, Line Street, Batesburg, SC, a son of Carl Eugene Berry and Ruby Louise Hallman Berry. He attended Batesburg-Leesville schools, graduated from Wofford College in 1963, and he received his Master's Degree from the University of South Carolina in 1981. After receiving his degree from Wofford College, he returned to Batesburg and was employed as a teacher of chemistry and physics at Batesburg-Leesville High School until his retirement in 1993. Gene attributed his education at Wofford as "providing the key to unlock his career as well as to enhance the quality of his life." His love of the Wofford Terriers was surpassed only by the support he provided forhis beloved South Carolina Gamecocks! His involvement in horticulture resulted in the operation of Berry's Nursery in Batesburg. Gene's prime interest was the cultivation of orchids, camellias and tropical plants. After retiring, he continued to operate the family farm in Lexington and Saluda Counties. At the time of his death Gene was the Owner of Windy Hill Farms where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, wildlife management, land conservation, gardening, horticulture, playing cards, reading and travel. One of the projects of which Gene was most proud was the restoration of the old mill pond and the building of his log home on the property. Gene was a member of Leesville United Methodist Church where he served for many years as Director of Music. While Gene never sought political office, he was appointed as a Member and served as Chairman of the Batesburg-Leesville Planning Commission, the Zoning Board of Appeals and The Saluda County Water and Sewer Authority. Gene was elected by the South Carolina General Assembly as a Citizen Representative on the State Judicial Merit Selection Committee. One of Gene's many accomplishments was assisting with the organization of the Ridge Choral Society. He was a charter member of the society, and he performed with the group in concerts at Carnegie Hall in New York and at concerts during the group's tour in Russia. Throughout his life, Gene was an enthusiastic supporter of the Boy Scouts. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout, and he was actively involved with The Boy Scouts of America Indian Waters Council #553. Many a scouting event was hosted at The Mill Pond. Another passion of Mr. Berry was his devotion and service to the Saluda County Historical Society. He served numerous terms as President of the organization and he was a Member of the Board of Directors at the time of his death. Gene shared of hisunlimitedtalents for the benefit of many others. Whether using his musical skills by singing or playing the piano, decorating a sanctuary for a wedding or raising funds for a community project, no task was too large or too small for Gene! He was generous almost to a fault with his time, talents and resources. The words "no" and "can't" were not a part of his vocabulary. In the classroom, his kitchen, the greenhouse or on the farm, Gene was a multi-talented individual. The culinary skills were learned from his Mother, and his cakes were some of the best ever baked. Gene never met a stranger. He earned and deserved the reputation as a "Southern Gentleman." His home at The Mill Pond provided hospitality for many gatherings and social events. He took pride in hosting deer and duck hunts with the proceeds donated to charity. "Well done, good and faithful Servant!" Matthew 25:23 KJV Survivors include several cousins, the Members of the "Windy Hill Rod & Gun Club," numerous former students and a multitude of Friends including his special four-legged friend, Gracie. Graveside Services for Mr. Berry will be conducted in the Batesburg Cemetery on Wednesday, July 29th at ten o'clock A.M. Gene would appreciate being remembered by a contribution to one's favorite charity. A special "Thank You" is extended to the doctors, nurses and staff at Lexington Medical Center for the superb care and attention they gave to Mr. Berry. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Batesburg-Leesville, S.C. is in charge of arrangements. Online register at Barr-Price.com
