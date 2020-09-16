Carl Eugene "Gene" Young, Sr. COLUMBIA - Carl Eugene "Gene" Young, Sr., devoted husband to Faye Baggott Young passed away on September 12, 2020. He was born on March 28, 1929 in Columbia and raised on Horrell Hill in the Lower Richland Community. He was a son of the late John Charles Young and Mattie Lois Watson Young. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and South Carolina Air National Guard, having served in Japan and Korea. Mr. Young retired from South Carolina Electric and Gas Company in 1984. He was an active, charter member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He was a Mason and charter member of Lower Richland Lodge 406, twice serving as Past Master. He also served as a Worthy Patron in the Order of the Eastern Star. He graduated from Lower Richland High School and attended the University of South Carolina. Known to his family and many friends as "Gene", he is survived by his older son Carl Young Jr. and daughter-in-law Genny of Lexington, his younger son John Young Sr. and daughter-in-law Merry of Laurens; a grandson Dr. Carl (Tripp) Young III and wife Renee of Hillsdale, Michigan; a grandson Matthew Young and wife Laurie of Lexington; grandson John (Jack) Young Jr. of Columbia; granddaughter Ellen Young of Columbia; three great granddaughters, Cheyenne Young of Sumter, Emily and Brynn Young of Lexington; two great grandsons, Carl (Ford) Young IV and Boden Young of Michigan; and younger brother Dr. Frank Young of Lexington. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife Faye Baggott Young of 68 years, an older sister, Doris (Dot) Young Brown, two older brothers Jack and Glynn and a younger sister, Margie. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM Friday, September 18, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1005 Asbury Drive, Columbia, SC 29209. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church at 3:30 PM in the Fellowship Hall. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Military and Masonic Honors. The Pall Bearers will be Past Masters and officers of the Lower Richland Masonic Lodge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church,1005 Asbury Drive, Columbia, SC 29209. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com