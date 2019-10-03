MOUNTAIN REST - Carl Franklin Delk, 81, of Mountain Rest passed away on September 29, 2019 in Greenville, South Carolina. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, at the Cremation Society of South Carolina - Westville Funerals in Greenville, South Carolina, 6010 White Horse Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29611. Donations are requested in lieu of flowers. Donations can be made in memory of Carl Franklin Delk to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or online. Please include memorial identification number 11756315 when making donations.
Published in The State on Oct. 3, 2019