Carl W. Holland, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA Carl W. Holland, Sr., 87 of West Columbia passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born on December 11, 1932 in Charleston, SC to the late William and Ruby Tittle Holland. He was married to his wife, Margaret Susan Collins on March 3, 1956. Carl is survived by his children: Cathy Roof (Ricky), Gwen Clark (Kenny), Carl Holland, Jr. (Jeannie) and Carolyn Roberson (Harry). In addition to his wife of 58 years, Carl was preceded in death by his grandson, David Clark. Also surviving are 8 grandsons and 1 granddaughter and many great grandchildren. Carl was a retired veteran of the US Army. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia, 200 State Street, with Military Honors to follow at Southland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
.