1/2
Carl Holland Sr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl W. Holland, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA Carl W. Holland, Sr., 87 of West Columbia passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born on December 11, 1932 in Charleston, SC to the late William and Ruby Tittle Holland. He was married to his wife, Margaret Susan Collins on March 3, 1956. Carl is survived by his children: Cathy Roof (Ricky), Gwen Clark (Kenny), Carl Holland, Jr. (Jeannie) and Carolyn Roberson (Harry). In addition to his wife of 58 years, Carl was preceded in death by his grandson, David Clark. Also surviving are 8 grandsons and 1 granddaughter and many great grandchildren. Carl was a retired veteran of the US Army. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia, 200 State Street, with Military Honors to follow at Southland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
200 State Street
West Columbia, SC 29169
(803) 369-8256
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved