Carl Johnson Garris Jr.
1937 - 2020
February 28, 1937 - November 7, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Carl Johnson Garris Jr., 83, passed away November 7, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina. He was the son of Carl Johnson Garris, Sr. and Nellie Hortense (Sweet) Page Garris. He was predeceased by his wife of forty-one years, Annie Jean Smith Garris, the love of his life.
He was a 1958 graduate of The Citadel and served in the United States Army, followed by the Army Reserve, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. After his service in the Army, he worked as a Social Security Examiner before joining the South Carolina State Department of Education, where he retired as Deputy Superintendent of Finance and Operations. He was a longtime member of St. Andrews Baptist Church.
Carl lived by the motto: "Duty, Honor, Country". He believed in living a life of service and was a kind friend to all who knew him. Carl's life revolved around family and he was a dedicated and much loved father, grandfather, husband, son, and brother. He could always be counted on for a smile, excellent advice, and a good story. Carl was a true scholar and his knowledge of history, ability with numbers, and incredible recall of information made him a fascinating conversationalist. He will be deeply mourned, greatly missed, dearly treasured, and fondly remembered forever by those who loved him best. We will look for traces of him in the sunset over Lake Murray, in the clay and sands of the S.C. Sandhills, in the woodsmoke carried by the fall breeze, and on the big yellow school buses rolling to and fro on their daily journeys. We will carry his memory forward etched in our hearts and minds and we will never forget him. It was our great honor and joy to be part of his life.
He is survived by his son, Mike (Sandy) Garris and his daughter, Suzanne (Dutch) Wilson; his two beloved grandsons, Carl and Ben Garris; his brother Steve Garris of Lakeview, S.C.; sister Hilda (Skeet) Stephens of Dillon, S.C; sister-in-law Myrna Graham Garris, brother-in-laws Billy F. (Helen) Smith;and Earle Pope; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers Harry James Garris; Jack R. Garris, Sr.; Allen Randolph (Randy) Garris; and sister Alice Faye Kulmayer.
Due to the pandemic, a private family burial will be held on November 11, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery, Columbia, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The American Heart Association.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home (Gervais)
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
7135225141
1 entry
November 9, 2020
Mr. Garris was a kind and gentle man who hired me at the State Department of Education in my first job. I remember his amazing memory and the beautiful roses he grew, and how sweet he was to his family. Prayers are with you, Mike and Suzanne.
Shirley Mayer
Coworker
