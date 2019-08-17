Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Martin Naso. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Send Flowers Obituary

Carl M. Naso LUGOFF Funeral service for Carl Martin Naso, 77, will be held on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held on Monday at 12:00 p.m. in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Brooklyn Believers Christian Fellowship. Mr. Naso passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Charles E. and Joanna Callura Naso. He served in the United States Army and retired as the owner of The Carlson Agency. He enjoyed classic cars, playing the organ and accordion, cooking, but most of all spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Mary-Luce Tumminelli Naso; sons, Carl William Naso (Grace Botello-Naso), Christopher Joseph Naso (Deirdre Feeney) and Paul Isaiah Naso (Ashli Raindl Naso); daughters, Rachel Constance Joanna Knoerr (Kevin) and Angelica Lucia Naso; and grandchildren, Joshua Matthew Naso, Madison Constance Knoerr, London Grace Knoerr, Anna Sophia Naso and Cohen Isaiah Naso. He was predeceased by a brother, Frank Naso (Carol). Sign the online register at

Carl M. Naso LUGOFF Funeral service for Carl Martin Naso, 77, will be held on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held on Monday at 12:00 p.m. in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Brooklyn Believers Christian Fellowship. Mr. Naso passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Charles E. and Joanna Callura Naso. He served in the United States Army and retired as the owner of The Carlson Agency. He enjoyed classic cars, playing the organ and accordion, cooking, but most of all spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Mary-Luce Tumminelli Naso; sons, Carl William Naso (Grace Botello-Naso), Christopher Joseph Naso (Deirdre Feeney) and Paul Isaiah Naso (Ashli Raindl Naso); daughters, Rachel Constance Joanna Knoerr (Kevin) and Angelica Lucia Naso; and grandchildren, Joshua Matthew Naso, Madison Constance Knoerr, London Grace Knoerr, Anna Sophia Naso and Cohen Isaiah Naso. He was predeceased by a brother, Frank Naso (Carol). Published in The State on Aug. 17, 2019

