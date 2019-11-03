Carl Purvis BATESBURG The graveside service for Carl Purvis, 89, of Batesburg will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery with full military honors, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229. Carl passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in Williamston, NC to the late Leo Purvis and Dora Taylor Purvis. Carl served as a Staff Sergeant prior to his retirement from the United States Army after serving 22 years as an Electrician. He served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Gratitude is extended to All Seasons Hospice for their tender and loving care. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Nov. 3, 2019