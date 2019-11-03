Carl Purvis

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
Service Information
Bush River Memorial Gardens
5400 Bush River Rd
Columbia, SC
29212
(803)-772-1231
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
4170 Percival Road
Columbia, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carl Purvis BATESBURG The graveside service for Carl Purvis, 89, of Batesburg will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery with full military honors, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229. Carl passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in Williamston, NC to the late Leo Purvis and Dora Taylor Purvis. Carl served as a Staff Sergeant prior to his retirement from the United States Army after serving 22 years as an Electrician. He served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Gratitude is extended to All Seasons Hospice for their tender and loving care. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Nov. 3, 2019
bullet Vietnam War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.