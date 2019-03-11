Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Ross. View Sign

Carl Herbert Ross LINDON, UT - Carl Herbert Ross ,91, of Lindon, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. He was born November 26, 1927 in Blaney S.C. He was the son of Hayward Hiawatha and Jesse Mae Campbell Ross. He had one brother Medford Ross. Carl was educated at Columbia High in South Carolina. He also attended the University of South Carolina for a short time until he was enlisted in the United States Navy in 1947. Carl married the love of his life Hazel Inez Cooper on June 7, 1947. They were married for 71 years and had 3 children, 22 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Carl worked for GMAC for 35 years where he made many lifelong friends that he kept in touch with throughout his life, even after his eventual move to Utah in 2008. It was important to him to keep in touch, which he did up until the day he passed away. Everyone he met was a friend. Friends were family to him, and he loved his family more than anything. A day didn't pass or a visit end without him telling you how much he loved you. He is survived by his wife Hazel Inez, his children Carl Thomas (Renee), Robert Wayne (Valerie), Elizabeth aka Libbie Hamann (Tom). He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Medford Ross, a grandson Douglas Ross. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lindon 23rd Ward building located at 250 West 600 South, Lindon, Utah. Family and friends may attend a viewing from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will follow in the Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery - Camp Williams, Draper, Utah at 1:30 p.m. with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 72. Condolences may be sent to the family at

