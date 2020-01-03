Carl Sims LEXINGTON - Carl Sims, 88, of Lexington, South Carolina, loving husband of the late JuAnita M. Sims passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born on January 19, 1931, in Chester, South Carolina to the late Isaac and Dora Moore Sims. He retired from Carolina Freight Carriers and was a member of Fish Hatchery Road Church of God. Carl is survived by four children, Carolyn Corbin (Steve), Carl E. Sims, Jr., (Debra), Vickie S. Sanders, and Lori A. Broome (Arthur), one sister, Frances Boggs, one brother, Issac Sims, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald M. and Thomas K. Sims, one brother James R. Sims and two sisters Ruby Wade and Nita Lyons. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 3, 2020 at Fish Hatchery Road Church of God. Burial will follow at Celestial Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020