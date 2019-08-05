Carl Wilson Stokes MARION - Carl Wilson Stokes, 58, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Marion Baptist Church. The family will be receiving friends from 5;00-7:00 on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home. Carl was born in Columbia, SC a son of Carl B. Stokes and Ellen Wilson Stokes. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Carl served the public in law enforcement. He worked for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and most recently as a school resource officer in both Marion and Dillon Counties. Mr. Stokes was a member of Marion Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife, Keli Lea Nicklow Stokes of the home; son, Carl Wilson Stokes II of Marion; daughter, Kristen Sylvester and her husband, Dale, of Marion; grandchildren, Saylea Karson Stokes and Sterling Wilson Stokes both of Marion; parents, Carl B. Stokes and Ellen Wilson Stokes of Columbia; brother, Keith Stokes and his wife, Candy, and their children Alston Stokes and Marley Stokes of Lexington, SC; sister, Pam Stokes and her son, Preston Stokes of Columbia. Memorials may be made to The (), 950 48th Ave North, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC, Marion Baptist Church, 106 S Main St, Marion, SC 29571 or to the . An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
Published in The State on Aug. 5, 2019