Carl Teasdale LUGOFF - Services to celebrate the life of Carl O. Teasdale, Sr., age 78, will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Blaney Baptist Church in Elgin, SC. Pastor Jacob Helsley will officiate. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Memorials may be made to the , 647 Lachicotte Road, Lugoff, SC 29078. Carl passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Lonaconing, Maryland, he was the son of the late Ellis Gibson Teasdale and Mary McConnell Teasdale. Carl is survived by his wife of 49 years, Georgia Teasdale; children, Peggy Teasdale, Mary Evans (Josh), Genevieve Reynolds (Jeff), and Mariah Teasdale (Kaleb); brothers, Robert and Harry Teasdale; sister, Clara Wilt; 11 grandchildren and countless great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Teasdale; son, Carl O. Teasdale, Jr.; brothers Ellis and Larry Teasdale; and sisters, Jean Haines, Genevieve Teasdale, Bonnie Kalupson, Maxine Teasdale, and Mary Trena. Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Teasdale family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 15, 2020