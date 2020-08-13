Col. Carl W. Hance Sr., U.S. Army (Ret.) COLUMBIA Col. Carl W. Hance Sr., U.S. Army (Ret.), 89, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born on May 14th, 1931 in Pleasant Hill, Lancaster County, South Carolina, Col. Hance was the son of the late William George Hance and Beulah Hinson Hance. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church with Sr. Minister the Reverend Joel Jones and the Reverend William R. Bouknight III presiding. Following the church service, open graveside services with military honors will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park at 12:00 p.m. Friday. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. All are invited to attend a live-streaming of the private service at 10:55 a.m. by going to www.dunbarfunerals.com
or Dunbar Funeral Home Devine's Facebook page. Col. Hance was raised on a farm in Rich Hill, South Carolina and attended Heath Springs High School. He graduated from Clemson University in 1953. Following graduation, Carl served in the United States Army for 27 years. While in the Army, he was deployed overseas in Korea, Germany, and Vietnam, and many posts in the United States. A decorated war veteran, he was awarded the Bronze Star among several other medals. He retired from the Army at Fort Jackson in 1980. Upon retirement, Carl started his second career at Richland School District Two in Columbia where he retired in 1998 as Director of Support Services. Carl was a longstanding member of Trenholm Road United Method Church serving in various positions over the years, and was a leading member of the Spirit of Fellowship Sunday School class. He also served as a member of the Spring Valley Rotary Club and was named a Paul Harris Fellow. A truly loyal Clemson man, Carl enjoyed attending football games and tailgating with friends and family in the fall. He was also honored to serve on the Clemson Board of Visitors. He especially enjoyed the recent National Championship wins. Additionally, Carl was an avid golfer and was member of Fort Jackson Golf Club, and upon moving to Blythewood in 1996 he joined Columbia Country Club. Known to his family as Pop, Pop-Pop, and sometimes just Dad, he loved and was loved by all. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He always put his family first and enjoyed their company throughout his life. Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sue Hammond Hance. Together they are survived by three loving children: son, Carl Wayne Hance Jr. (Georgina) of Columbia; daughter, Pamela Hance Dunn (Joe William Dunn IV) of Tallahassee, FL; son, Michael Hammond Hance (Ashley) of Mount Pleasant; nine wonderful grandchildren, Emily Dunn Letourneau (BJ), Carl Wayne Hance III (Cherihan), Ashley Dunn Dalpiaz (Alex), Christopher William-George Hance (Chelsea), Joe William Dunn V (Christine), Courtney Wells Hance, Coulson Wynn Hance, Michael Hammond Hance Jr., and Lauren Harrison Hance; and three great-grandchildren, Wyatt Paul Letourneau, Madelyn Sue Letourneau and Brody Christian Dalpiaz. Carl is also survived by his sister, Bernice Melton of Lancaster and sister-in-law, Mary Hance of West Columbia, along with many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, George W. Hance, Odell Hance, Ira Boyd Hance, J.T. Hance and Max Hance. Later in life, Carl married Linda Goodson Sharp Hance. They enjoyed many trips together and visiting their large family and many friends. Carl is survived by his four stepdaughters, Rea Maynard (Kevin) of Aiken and Cindy Scheele (Larry), Alison Watford (Kevin) and Bobbie Owens (Jake), all of Sumter; one sister-in-law, Fairey Ann Hatfield (Bryan) of Sumter; brother-in-law, Don Goodson (Ebbie) of Sumter; nine step-grandchildren, Harold Turner (Katie), Caroline Turner Cromer (Justin), Sharp Turner, Rebecca Glancy, Kaitlind Glancy Ellrich (Erik), Sam Watford, Lindy Watford, Madeline Owens and Hall Owens; and two step great-grandchildren, Sutton Turner and Easton Ellrich. The family would like to thank the staff of the Crossings of the Harmony Collection of Columbia Retirement Community and the caregivers of Home Instead Senior Care for attending to our father for the last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, 3401 Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29204 and/or Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29205. Health and safety is of utmost importance during these difficult times. All services and visitations will have a strict social distancing and mandatory mask policy. For those who choose to attend, thank you for your extra vigilance and thinking of others when practicing safety protocols. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com