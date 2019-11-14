Carl W. Taylor LEESVILLE - Services for Carl W. Taylor, 74, will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the . Mr. Taylor passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born in Lexington County, he was a son of the late James Hubert and Ada Lou Kyzer Taylor. He retired after 23 years in the SC National Guard as a SGT and from JB Martin after 46 years of service. Mr. Taylor was best known for loving his family, being a friend to all, loafing around his hometown, and spending time at his mountain retreat. Surviving are his wife, Joan Smith Taylor; son, Scott Taylor (Amber); daughter, Martha Ann Lake (Billy); brothers, Wayne (Ruby) and Gerald (Teresa) Taylor; sisters, Glenda (Jimmy) Whittle and Jane Ellen (Marvin) Heywood; grandchildren, Heather Tanner (Josh), William Lake, Corman Lake, Weston Umbarger (Ashley), Trevor Umbarger, Hunter Taylor, Chance Taylor, Suthern Taylor, Gunner Taylor, Colson Taylor, Jase Neal, and Kynleigh Neal; great-grandchildren, Korie, Charlee and Jacklyn. Online register at barr-price.com (803) 532-4411
Published in The State on Nov. 14, 2019