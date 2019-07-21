Carl Van Williams COLUMBIA Funeral services for Coach Carl Van Williams will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Brookland Baptist Church, Northeast, 1203 Summit Parkway, Columbia SC with burial in the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel is in charge. Coach Carl Van Williams was born in Lexington County and was a graduate of Lakeview High School, Class of 1957. He graduated from Allen University and then served in the United States Army. He was a teacher and Head Basketball Coach at Booker T. Washington High School, A. C. Flora High School, Richland Northeast High School and retired from Lower Richland High School. Over his coaching career he won four state championships. Surviving are his brother, Wade (Mellissa) Williams, Sr.; a brother-in-law, Johnny Grimes; a sister-in-law, Ernestine Williams; a host of nieces; nephews; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on July 21, 2019