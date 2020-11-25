1/1
Carla Ladonne Bradshaw Eubank
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carla Ladonne Bradshaw Eubank
February 27, 1969 - November 22, 2020
Rincon, Georgia - Carla Ladonne Bradshaw Eubank, 51, passed away November 22, 2020 at Effingham Hospital.
Born in Alton, Illinois, Carla called South Carolina her home and was formerly employed at Fort Jackson. She was a proud supporter of the U.S.O. and had a special place in her heart for homeless veterans, for whom she proudly participated in fundraisers. Carla loved gardening and flowers, as well as other arts and crafts, such as cross stitching. She enjoyed watching the University of South Carolina Gamecocks football team. An avid reader and learner, you could find her sitting in her backyard with a book in hand, particularly a romance novel. She was a true animal lover and bestowed her love on her animals Peanut, Tootsie, Hope, and Izzy. Carla put her heart, soul, and love into everything, particularly her family and, most especially, her sons, of whom she was enormously proud.
Carla is survived by her beloved husband, Tom Eubank of Rincon; her adored sons, Ryan Alexander Bryant, Alfred Stephen Bryant, and Adam Joseph Bryant of Rincon; her loving parents, Robert and Cecelia Bradshaw of West Columbia, SC; siblings Christine Charlton (Scott) of West Columbia, SC, Catherine Taylor (Matt) of West Columbia, SC, Robert Bradshaw, Jr. of West Columbia, SC, Richard Bradshaw (Rashele) of Woodstock, GA, and Caryn Little (Todd Pumphrey) of Lexington, SC; and 13 nieces and nephews, and 2 great nephews.
Memorials may be made to the U.S.O. at www.uso.org, or Wreaths Across America, www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, 912-754-6421.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 24, 2020
Tom , I’m sorry for the loss of your wife. May the Lord help you through this sad time. God Bless you and your family.
Raymond C Graham Jr
Coworker
November 24, 2020
Tom,
Please accept our most sincere codolenses about the passing of your lovely wife Carla. She will be sorely missed. You and your family remain in our thoughts and prayers.
Jeff & Jan Pickels
Janet Pickels
Friend
November 23, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jeffrey Pickels
November 23, 2020
My family and I wish to express our love and compassion for Tom Eubanks and the family of Carla Eubanks during this enormously trying time. My heart has broken. My sympathies run towards your grieving family. You are in my prayers now and I hope that some of that love touches you in warmth when you need it. Stay strong, but I know their is strength in tears. May God bless you and take your beloved into his arms. I hope that His comfort comes to you knowing she is a peace. We love you.
Jeff Pickels
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved