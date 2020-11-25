My family and I wish to express our love and compassion for Tom Eubanks and the family of Carla Eubanks during this enormously trying time. My heart has broken. My sympathies run towards your grieving family. You are in my prayers now and I hope that some of that love touches you in warmth when you need it. Stay strong, but I know their is strength in tears. May God bless you and take your beloved into his arms. I hope that His comfort comes to you knowing she is a peace. We love you.

Jeff Pickels

Friend