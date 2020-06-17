Or Copy this URL to Share

Carlton "Buster" Lee Bennett LEXINGTON Funeral services for Carlton "Buster" Lee Bennett will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan S. Bennett. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences & memories, visit caughmanlexington. com.



