Carlton Lee "Buster" Bennett
Carlton "Buster" Lee Bennett LEXINGTON Funeral services for Carlton "Buster" Lee Bennett will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan S. Bennett. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences & memories, visit caughmanlexington. com.

Published in The State on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 AM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
JUN
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
