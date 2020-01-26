Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlyle Edwin Stewart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carlyle Edwin Stewart IRMO - Mr. Carlyle Edwin Stewart died peacefully at home in Irmo, SC on January 18 th , 2020, at the age of 92. Carlyle Stewart is survived by; his wife Dorothy J. Stewart; children Kevin Carlyle Stewart (Thelma), Kimberly Kae Cannady (Connie); and sister Rochelle Cole of Chicago Illinois. Mr. Stewart is preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, and four brothers. Carlyle E Stewart was born on March 21 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to Hilbert Stewart Sr. and wife Susan. He graduated from Wendell Phillips High School and Roosevelt University in Chicago IL with a degree in Music Education. He married Dorothy Williams in 1956. To that union the couple welcomed Kevin, infant Kari Renee (deceased), and Kimberly. Carlyle had a deep love for music and played the clarinet and keyboards. He was an avid reader and loved one-on-one conversations on a wide range of subjects. He was a very kind man who found good in everyone. He would like to be remembered as a person who "tried to be honest and fair to all people; treat people without feeling prejudices about them." The one thing he was really passionate about was education. He was an active member of The Potters Christian Life Center and readily offered his advice and opinions. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for February 1 st at 1:00 pm at The Potters Christian Life Center at 2700 Haymarket Rd Columbia, SC. Disposition of remains are to be announced. Pastor Greg Formey will officiate the celebration. All are welcome to attend and celebrate "Mr. Carlyle's" life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to SCOA Cares Foundation at www.scoacares.org . The family would like to thank Dr. Elizabeth Labelle (Primary Care), Dr. Thomas Edmunds (Urology), Dr. Charles Butler (Oncology); and Pastor Greg Formey (Pastor since 1999) for their care and dedication. Published in The State on Jan. 26, 2020

