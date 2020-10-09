Carmen Leslie Smith-Bagwell

February 28, 1976 - October 4, 2020

Ridgeway, South Carolina - Carmen Smith-Bagwell, 44, of Ridgeway passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of Larry B. Smith (Joan) and Patti Chitwood (James).

In addition to her parents, Carmen is survived by her husband, Floyd. W. Bagwell, Jr. mother and father-in-law, Floyd W. and Betty Jo Bagwell, Sr.; brothers, Russell Bagwell (Jill), Jeremiah Bagwell (Erin), and Ryan Chitwood (Ashley); sisters, Hannah Schultz (Ryan), Ashley Smith, and Jennifer Melton; grandparents, Elease Bowers, Betty and Donald Tumbleston, Sr., and Russell Doyle.

Carmen is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Erma and Homer Johns; paternal grandfather, Leroy Smith; and Floyd's paternal grandmother, Gene Doyle.

People were truly Carmen's joy in life and she enjoyed, loved, and was loved by those who knew her, including her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and so many loving and devoted friends and extended family. She realized her lifelong dream when she married Floyd on Valentine's day this year. As tenacious as she was loving, she has left us the gift of knowing that nothing is impossible.

Memorial services will be held at 12 o'clock Noon Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Sawney's Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends after the service at the home. Please remain in your vehicle for Carmen's service.

The family would like to thank the consumers and staff at the Fairfield County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs, her Sawney's Creek Baptist Church family, and the people of Ridgeway and Winnsboro whom Carmen absolutely loved.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Sawneys Creek Baptist Church, 14605 Highway 34 E. Ridgeway, SC 29130 or the Fairfield Disabilities and Special Needs Board, PO Box 367, Winnsboro, SC 29180.

Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Smith-Bagwell family.





