Carmen W. Oswalt SALLEY - Memorial services for Carmen Wasson Oswalt, 62, will be held 5:00 p.m. Saturday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic Batesburg-Leesville. The family will receive friends beginning at 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 1900 Sunset Blvd. #103, West Columbia SC 29169 Mrs. Oswalt passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born in Lexington County, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Eloise Shealy Wasson. She was a member of Rocky Grove Baptist Church and was employed as a Controller with Augusta Industrial Services. Surviving are her husband, David D. Oswalt; daughter, Amber Hairston (Thomas); sisters, Stephanie Lucas and Janna Wasson; grandchildren, Kalen, Haley, Devin, and Jace; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Ginger Scurry; brothers, William Wynn and R. Terry Wasson. Online register at barr-price.com 803-532-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 6, 2020