Carol A. Miller WEST COLUMBIA - Mother of West Columbia, SC resident Dale Miller, Carol A. Miller, age 82, of West Columbia, SC passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, William (Bill) Miller; great grandson, Jonathan David Manders; parents, Irene and Mathew Breault; and siblings, David Breault (Joyce), Edith Buice (Grover), Lois Sill (Bill), and Jeanette Cash. Ms. Miller is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Robert Lohse, daughters and sons-in-law, Ann and Frank Mikolajczyk and Pam and David Manders; son, Dale Miller; grandchildren, Emily Manders, Matthew Manders, Brandon Manders, Michael Miller, Billy Werth, Stephine Mikolajczyk and Frankie Mikolajczyk; twelve great grandchildren; all nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was a part of everyone's life. Ms. Miller was a thin little bit of a woman yet strong enough to raise four God-fearing children on her own. Starting as a secretary at schools and advancing into the male dominant industry at WESCO where she eventually retired. She was a force in the developmental wiring of the Sears building in Chicago, IL. Ms. Miller participated in ALL family affairs with her siblings, children, Grands and Greats! She was an avid member of YAH, Young At Heart, loved bingo, computer games, and her beloved Hallmark Channel. She also enjoyed her gardening, crocheting, and collecting elephants, Pinocchio and Elvis memorabilia. Ms. Miller was a great listener and very matter of fact! She was so colorful, feisty and full of life! A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hostess House in Winder, GA on May 9, 2020. Details will be announced later. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The State on Mar. 8, 2020