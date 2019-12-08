Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Bridges. View Sign Service Information Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 (803)-432-3583 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Bridges CAMDEN - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Carol Cooner Bridges, 91, will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 10th at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church. Rev. Michael Arant will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service in the Family Life Center. Memorials may be made to Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church, 1206 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020 or to Medical Services of America Hospice (MSA), 2039 W. DeKalb St., Camden, SC 29020. Carol entered eternal rest on Friday, December 6th. Born in Macon, GA, and reared in Americus, GA, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Moore and Francis Marion Cooner, and the wife of the late Luther Leonard "Lent" Bridges, Sr. Carol attended the University of Georgia as a major in English and was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She met the love of her life, Lent Bridges, Sr. and upon their marriage, moved to Camden, S.C. Carol was the epitome of a Southern Lady. She was strong at the core but embraced everyone she met with resounding grace, love and compassion. Carol was a devout Christian, a loving wife, a devoted mom, a caring Grand mom and a friend to everyone who knew her. She made the best biscuits, she was an advocate of good grammar and always enjoyed a friendly game of bridge. Carol will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but they find comfort in knowing that she has found her way home. She is survived by her sons, Luther Leonard "Lent" Bridges, Jr. and his wife Lynne Bridges of Columbia, S.C.; Marion Cooner Bridges and his wife Evelyn Bridges of Brevard, N.C.; three grandchildren: Charsie Belcher, Ashley Gardner and Elizabeth Costa; 4 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Francis Marion Cooner, Jr. of Tampa, FL. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the Bridges family by visiting

