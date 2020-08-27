Carol Esther Lawson-Howland LEXINGTON - Carol Esther Lawson- Howland, born January 7, 1933, the youngest daughter of Charles and Esthe Lawson, passed away at age 87 on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center Hospital. She leaves 2 daughters, Martha Howland Shafiei of New Haven, CT, Christine (Justin) Howland Tomborello of Boynton Beach, FL; 2 sons, Peter M. Howland of Cocoa Beach, FL, and Craig Douglas Howland (Barbara YurchykHowland) of Lexington, SC; 4 grandchildren, Sarah Shafiei of West Haven, CT, Timothy Craig Howland of Lexington, SC (University of SC grad/USAF current), Matthew Peter Howland of Lexington, SC, and Prestin Tomborello of Boynton Beach, FL; and one great-granddaughter, Adrianna Shafiei of West Haven, CT. Carol loved raising her family, writing letters to distant family and friends, crossword puzzles, herb gardening, church, and anything of Swedish Ancestry. She was also interested in any unusual phenomena such as psychic ability/ESP, astrological signs, the near death experience (NDE), the possibility of extraterrestrial life beyond our own, and the Sasquatch existence. She loved animals and her pets. She was an avid reader and an open minded yet discerning person. Carol's cremated ashes will be taken to the ocean and mountains similar to her husband, Robert. Donations may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at Barr-Price.com
