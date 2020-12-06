Carol Frances NeeseApril 2, 1949 - December 3, 2020West Columbia, South Carolina - Carol Frances Neese, of West Columbia, South Carolina, died peacefully at home on December 03, 2020, following a June 2020 diagnosis of glioblastoma. Carol was born on April 02, 1949 to Harry Yates Neese and Johnnie Sowell Neese, the second of their five daughters.Carol graduated from Lexington High School, obtained Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education degrees from the University of South Carolina and a Master of Divinity degree from Southeastern Seminary, Wake Forest, North Carolina. In the early years of her career, Carol served as an Associate Minister of the United Methodist Church. Thereafter, she held various positions in the field of mental health in both North Carolina and South Carolina. Many of these positions involved supervision of staff and programs for children and adolescents. She was employed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and served as Director and Clinic Manager of the Charleston County Health Department. Prior to her retirement in 2015, Carol's last position was with the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, where she worked in the Quality Management Division and reviewed incident reports and medical records from county offices.At an early age, Carol was known for her mischief and loved showing off with her BB gun. She developed a keen eye and true aim and was quite the hunting companion for her father, who earned a Sharp Shooter medal during World War II. Carol also enjoyed family time at Lake Murray and was accomplished, but rather reckless, on a slalom water ski. In high school, Carol garnered an award for her photography, authored short stories and poetry, and played basketball with a hook shot that delighted her coach, Bobby Bowers.Carol was predeceased by both parents and her younger sister, Sandra Neese Cooke, of Clemmons, North Carolina. She is survived by her partner, Bonny L. Anderson, her sisters, Lynda A. Neese (Gary Miller), Deborah Neese, and Tracey Neese Edenfield, nephews, and beloved cousin, Robert D. Neese, Jr. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. No public service will be held.The family extends its heartfelt thanks to Lexington Medical Center neurosurgeon, Dr. Johnathan A. Engh, and his wonderful staff and the caregivers of Compassionate Care Hospice and Right at Home, all of whom attended Carol with loving kindness that allowed her to remain in her home, where she fervently wished to spend her last days. In the words of what became Carol's favorite saying, "And there you have it."