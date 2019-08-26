Carol Beth Gregory SPARTANBURG - Carol Beth Gregory, 74, died peacefully on August 24, 2019, at her home in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with her family by her side. Carol was born February 23, 1945 in Union, South Carolina. Her parents were Hugh and Doris O'Shields. Her beloved husband, Gordon Grant Gregory, Sr., predeceased her. A native of Spartanburg, Carol attended Fairforest High School and The University of South Carolina Upstate where she obtained an Associates Degree in nursing. Her nursing career lasted 28 years and she retired in 2010. For the majority of her career, she served as a hospice nurse and cared for countless patients and their families at the end of her patients' lives. She was grateful for the compassionate care provided to her and her family by Spartanburg Regional Hospice at the end of her life. Carol is survived by her three children and their spouses, Tracie and Tim Blackwell, Gordon and Janna Gregory, and Ashley and Kelly Brooks; her sister Diane Edwards; her brother and wife, Allen and Sally O'Shields; her sister and husband Libby and Steve Smith; her cherished grandchildren, Lauren Blackwell, Lindsey Blackwell, Nolan Capps, Hal Capps, Grant Gregory, Logan Ann Gregory, and Coral Brooks; her great-grandchildren, Hannah and Reese Shumpert; and her many cousins, nephews and nieces. Carol adored her family and deeply touched their lives. She also will be missed by her family in Christ at Church 247 in Boiling Springs. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Church 247, 2610 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, South Carolina, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church 247 Building Fund, earmarked for the purpose of fulfilling the vision of the church's prayer garden. Donations may be sent to: Church 247, Building Fund (Prayer Garden), PO Box 161734, Boiling Springs, South Carolina 29316.

