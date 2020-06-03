Carol Harris Glass COLUMBIA Carol was beautiful, creative, charismatic, entrepreneurial, and opinionated. A devoted and generous mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Carol founded businesses: Carol Glass School of Dance and Carol Glass Travel. She also taught French and ESL at USC, Richland One and Richland Two schools. Carol was an active member of several Jewish organizations over the years; and performed in many local theatre productions. She was a pathfinder, an innovator, and an accomplished woman. Carol will not be forgotten easily and will be sorely missed by Jayne Darke, Bonnie Foster, Leyla, Sophie and Miles Adams, Matt, Kathy and Miranda Foster, Juliet, Randy, Delaney and Maya Roberts, and Marti Lopez; as well as nieces, nephews, and their children. The graveside service in Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery was private. A video recording of the service may be accessed at ShivesFuneralHome.com and by visiting her tribute page. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Columbia Children's Theater, PO Box 3096, Columbia, SC 29230. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Jun. 3, 2020.