Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Hutto Clements. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Service 2:00 PM Washington Street United Methodist Church Visitation Following Services Washington Street United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Hutto Clements LEXINGTON - Carol Hutto Clements was born on September 23, 1968 and after courageous battles with breast cancer, died with metastatic breast cancer on Sunday, March 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and loving mother. Carol was predeceased by her father, Robert B. Hutto, Jr. of Bamberg. She is survived by her devoted husband of 27 years, Derek D. Clements; her mother, Deborah Rowe and by Rick Rowe who loved her as his own; by her sister, Robyn (Jason) Carter; by her brother, Ricky (Kristie) Rowe; by her sister-in-law, Randi (Robert Legare) Clements, as well as her nieces and nephews (Wyatt Rowe, Hayden Rowe, Caleb Carter and Ellis Rowe). She is also survived by her best friend of 27 years, Keller Kissam. Carol was a graduate of Columbia College and served as a member of the Columbia College Alumnae Council. She was the Finance Director for Electrical and Nuclear Operations for S.C. Dominion Energy. Carol was a member of Washington Street United Methodist Church, and her service will be held there at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, with visitation following the service. Carol requested no flowers. Carol and her family request that memorials be directed to SCOA Cares Foundation (166 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210) to ensure that breast cancer patients who are under-insured or uninsured will have access to life saving, quality health care. The family is eternally grateful for the extraordinary, personal care provided to Carol by Dr. Charles Butler, Jr. and, especially, Ms. Dusty Burrell, of SCOA. These oncology professionals were attentive and constantly responsive to their special patient and to their patient's family. Carol touched many lives with an infectious smile that was a reflection of her grace and generous spirit. To know her was to love her. She left a legacy of kindness, humility, compassion and acceptance of all people. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

Carol Hutto Clements LEXINGTON - Carol Hutto Clements was born on September 23, 1968 and after courageous battles with breast cancer, died with metastatic breast cancer on Sunday, March 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and loving mother. Carol was predeceased by her father, Robert B. Hutto, Jr. of Bamberg. She is survived by her devoted husband of 27 years, Derek D. Clements; her mother, Deborah Rowe and by Rick Rowe who loved her as his own; by her sister, Robyn (Jason) Carter; by her brother, Ricky (Kristie) Rowe; by her sister-in-law, Randi (Robert Legare) Clements, as well as her nieces and nephews (Wyatt Rowe, Hayden Rowe, Caleb Carter and Ellis Rowe). She is also survived by her best friend of 27 years, Keller Kissam. Carol was a graduate of Columbia College and served as a member of the Columbia College Alumnae Council. She was the Finance Director for Electrical and Nuclear Operations for S.C. Dominion Energy. Carol was a member of Washington Street United Methodist Church, and her service will be held there at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, with visitation following the service. Carol requested no flowers. Carol and her family request that memorials be directed to SCOA Cares Foundation (166 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210) to ensure that breast cancer patients who are under-insured or uninsured will have access to life saving, quality health care. The family is eternally grateful for the extraordinary, personal care provided to Carol by Dr. Charles Butler, Jr. and, especially, Ms. Dusty Burrell, of SCOA. These oncology professionals were attentive and constantly responsive to their special patient and to their patient's family. Carol touched many lives with an infectious smile that was a reflection of her grace and generous spirit. To know her was to love her. She left a legacy of kindness, humility, compassion and acceptance of all people. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close