Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol "Coot" Johnson COLUMBIA - Carol "Coot"Johnson, 74, of Columbia, SC passed away February 21, 2020. He was born in Columbia, SC on August 31, 1945 to the late Margie Ramsey Johnson Jordan (Julian W. Jordan) and Carol Fulmer Johnson. Carol joined the Navy in 1963 and severed four years on the USS Trumpetfish ss 425. He retired from Edens & Avant, Inc in 2006. Carol was an avid family and animal lover, and enjoyed searching his family ancestry. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Johnson; his daughter, Julie Ann Rhodes; two step-daughters, Angela Rexford and Renae Nelson; his sister, Ann Johnson Hooper and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchilden and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, his brother, Bobby Johnson; two step-children, Jerry Gene Tolbert and Debra Lynn Fillers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the s or Pets Inc. The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at Prisma Health Heart Hospital, for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Carol for the last nine months. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:30 am at First Church of the Nazarene, 350 Wattling Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. A funeral service will follow in the sanctuary. Burial will be at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 1:00 pm.

Carol "Coot" Johnson COLUMBIA - Carol "Coot"Johnson, 74, of Columbia, SC passed away February 21, 2020. He was born in Columbia, SC on August 31, 1945 to the late Margie Ramsey Johnson Jordan (Julian W. Jordan) and Carol Fulmer Johnson. Carol joined the Navy in 1963 and severed four years on the USS Trumpetfish ss 425. He retired from Edens & Avant, Inc in 2006. Carol was an avid family and animal lover, and enjoyed searching his family ancestry. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Johnson; his daughter, Julie Ann Rhodes; two step-daughters, Angela Rexford and Renae Nelson; his sister, Ann Johnson Hooper and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchilden and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, his brother, Bobby Johnson; two step-children, Jerry Gene Tolbert and Debra Lynn Fillers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the s or Pets Inc. The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at Prisma Health Heart Hospital, for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Carol for the last nine months. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:30 am at First Church of the Nazarene, 350 Wattling Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. A funeral service will follow in the sanctuary. Burial will be at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Published in The State on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.