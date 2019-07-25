Carol Jordan Clarkson COLUMBIA - Carol Jordan Clarkson, daughter of Pearline E. Jordan and the late Robert S. Jordan was born February 5, 1958, in Florence, South Carolina. Carol went home to be with the Lord on July 18, 2019. Carol was educated in the Florence County Public School System, graduating from McClenaghan High School in 1975. She then went on to South Carolina State University. She began her career in law enforcement leading to her position at Municipal Court in Columbia, SC. Carol Jordan Clarkson leaves to cherish her precious memories: children, April Clarkson, Mernard Clarkson, Jr., and Hailey Clarkson; mother, Pearline W. Jordan; sister, Sherry Jordan; grandchildren, Sarah Clarkson and Isis Clarkson; nephew, Demetrius (Melissa) Jordan; nieces, Laurann L. Daniels and Meghan Jordan; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Ms. Clarkson will be held Friday July 26, 2019, 11:00 AM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on July 25, 2019