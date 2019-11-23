Carol Lynne Kim

Service Information
Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast
4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-788-6310
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast
4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD
Columbia, SC 29223
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Northeast
4219 HARD SCRABBLE RD
Columbia, SC 29223
Obituary
Carol Lynne Kim COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Carol Lynne Kim, 71, will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Northeast Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Ms. Kim died Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, she was a daughter of the late Robert Laverne Hall and Mary Carolyn Sligh Hall. Surviving are her son, Ronald David Kim (Shelly); daughter, Angela Danielle Turbeville (David); five grandchildren; one great-granchild; sister, Deborah Wilkerson; brothers, Douglas Hall (Johnny) and Steve Hall (Sheila); and sister-in-law, Christine Hall. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Mike Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267 or , 508 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Nov. 23, 2019
