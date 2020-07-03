Carol McGee Hust COLUMBIA - Carol McGee Hust, 86, wife of Carl M Hust for 65 years, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Carol was born in Nashville, TN on June 8, 1934, to the late Harold H (Skeet) and Frances S McGee. Her family moved to Greenville, SC in 1938, where she spent her early years and graduated from Greenville High School in 1952. She went on to attend Queens College and Furman University, where she met and married Carl in 1955. She was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. Carol and her family moved to Columbia, SC in 1966. They were charter members of Riverland Hills Baptist Church, where she loved serving the Lord. Carol had a heart for children and loved working with them. Carol was very involved in the Day School and Vacation Bible School at Riverland Hills. She taught for over 14 years at Irmo Middle School and Nursery Road Elementary School. Carol was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Jr. Women's Club of Columbia, where she served her community and enjoyed participating in their annual Red Stockings Revue Fundraiser. The private family celebration of Carol's life will be held at Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Reverend Dr. Tim Phillips and Reverend Emery Smith officiating. Surviving in addition to her husband, Carl M. Hust; daughters, Laurel Hust Runager (Michael) and Hope Hust Hinnant (Keith); son, Chuck M. Hust (Anne); sister, Sandra McGee Brown (Haskell); grandchildren, Justin Runager (Meredith), Ansley Runager, Philip Hust (Suzanna), Rachel Hust, and Austin Brown (Katelyn); great-grandchildren, Addison and Emens Runager. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Hudson McGee. Memorial contributions may be made to the Riverland Hills Baptist Church Day School, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com