Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Andrews Baptist Church Burial 3:00 PM Greenville Memorial Gardens

Carol Myree Bannister Coker COLUMBIA - Mrs. Carol Myree Bannister Coker, 84, of Columbia, died Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born March 2, 1935 in Pelzer, SC, she was a daughter of the late Fred W. Bannister and Lois Crymes Bannister. Carol was a member of the Pelzer High School Class of 1952 where she played on the basketball team. She married Jack Coker in 1953 and moved to Columbia in 1957 where she was a member of St. Andrews Baptist Church. She loved being a mother, and enjoyed teaching children's Sunday school, which she did for 30 years. Carol was a gifted bookkeeper and worked as an accountant for F & D Electrical Contractors. Like her husband, she was very active in the Order of the Eastern Star Columbia #59, and served as a state officer. In addition, she was a Mother Advisor for Rainbow Girls, and served as State Mom for Palmetto DeMolay. Carol is survived by her son, Michael T. Coker (Sharon) of Savannah, GA; and grandchildren, Samantha Collins (Kenny), Thomas Coker and Benjamin Coker (Miranda); sister, Ruby LaBrack (John), and brother, Marion Bannister (Julie); and a great-grandson, Grayson. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by husband, Thomas Lemuel "Jack" Coker; and brothers, Bobby and Billy Bannister. A funeral service for Mrs. Coker will be held 11 o'clock, Friday, January 24th, at St. Andrews Baptist Church, with Dr. Ronald D. Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens at 3 o'clock. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 o'clock, Thursday evening with Rites by the Eastern Star to follow, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at

