Carol Olexa IRMO - Carol Olexa, 70, of Irmo passed away February 13, 2020 at Still Hopes Nursing Home in West Columbia, South Carolina. Carol was a graduate of West Virginia University, and science teacher at St. Andrews Middle School. She cared deeply for children, remembering many she taught even as she struggled with Alzheimer's Disease. Carol loved rock collecting, happily chatted with strangers in the grocery aisle, and strove to offer help and hugs to all she met. She was a rare kindness, and will be dearly missed by her family, especially her beloved dog Cosmos. Carol is survived by her sons, Steven Aaron Olexa (Jennifer), of Columbia and Phillip Andrew Olexa (Gabrielle), of Charlotte, N.C.; grandson, Ashton Monroe Olexa; and sister, Karen Williams, of Cincinnati, O.H. She was born on January 17, 1950 in Morgantown, W.V., to Mabel Ruth Blosser Reed and Jack Norman Reed. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and loving husband David Franklin Olexa. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 19 from 10 a.m. to noon. Funeral services will immediately follow at Greenlawn Serenity Gardens with Pastor Terry Cagle officiating. Internment will be at Greenlawn Serenity Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Food for the Poor, Inc. and the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

