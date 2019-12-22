Carole Roof Bates LEXINGTON Funeral Services for Carole Roof Bates, 80, will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Springdale Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Bates passed away December 20, 2019. Born in Lexington, she was the daughter of the late John and Eula Price Roof. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Bobby Bates; son Mike Bates (Lori); daughters Julie McFarland (Bruce) and Lynn Sigg (Mark); grandchildren Ben McFarland (Elizabeth), Rachel Lucia (Peter), Thomas and Travis Bates; great-grandson Harrison McFarland; sisters Edith Shealy, Georgie Eargle, and Betty Oxner. She was pre-deceased by her grandson Dalton Lugo; brothers John K. Roof and Vance Roof; and sisters Doris 'Dot' Waites, Margaret Taylor, Nelda Taylor, and Alice Roof. She loved her family and her church. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Dec. 22, 2019