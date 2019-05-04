Carole Burton Padgett COLUMBIA - Private services for Carole B. Padgett were held yesterday at Bush River Memorial Gardens. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo assisted the family. Carole passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. Born in Calhoun Falls, SC, she was the daughter of the late Johnny D. Burton and Margaret Smith Burton. She was the wife of the late David H. Padgett, Jr. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Scott Henderson of Irmo; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Everett "Sonny" Smeltzer of Goose Creek; son and daughter-in-law, David H. Padgett, III and Shirley Padgett of Goose Creek; granddaughters, Samantha Williams (Shawn), Landry Padgett, and Sarah Carroll; brothers; sisters; nieces; and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , 225 N. Michigan. Avenue Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212. Please share memories at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on May 4, 2019