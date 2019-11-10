Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Send Flowers Obituary

Carole Snelgrove Taylor GILBERT On Thursday, November 8, 2019, Carole Snelgrove Taylor, devoted wife, loving mother and doting grandmother passed away at the age of 76. She was surrounded by her husband, Nelson, her daughters, and her grandchildren as she breathed her last breath. Her heavenly reunion was no doubt a crowded event, led by her grandson, Austin, her mother and father, nine of her twelve siblings, and hundreds of friends who shared her love for and faith in Jesus Christ. Carole was born in Lexington, S.C. on November 16, 1942 and graduated from Lexington High School. She and Nelson attended Asbury College where the two of them teamed up for a lifetime of service to their family and to God through ministry to others. Carole was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and had a passion for service to othersparticularly children. Each of Carole's seven grandchildren shared a real and unique love for "Nana." And Nana always returned their love ten-fold, never missing an opportunity to serve each of them with a smile on her face and an adoring spirit. Carole's love for children extended into the six churches where she and Nelson served in ministry, when Carol focused on shepherding young people and nursery programs in each church. She was known for her quick and sometimes-biting wit, her sharp mind right up to her final hours, her compassionate spirit towards others, her appreciation for TV westerns and crossword puzzles, and her knowledge about seemingly trivial baseball statistics. Carole diligently studied ALS, grew to despise it, and fought it valiantly until the end. Carole was preceded in death by her mother, Jesse Harmon Snelgrove; her father, James Otis Snelgrove; brothers, James, Chelsea, Carey; sisters, Myrle, Rae Nell, Ovita, Margie, JoAnn, Barbara; and her grandson, Austin Pierce Whetsell. She is survived by her husband, Nelson; her daughters, Kimberly Taylor Whetsell (Walter), Melanie Taylor Butz (Bryan) and Kelley Taylor Eastergard (Marc) and her grandchildren, Megan Eastergard (Eric Johnson), Taylor Whetsell, Trace Whetsell, Emma Whetsell, Amy Butz and Jack Butz. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Hope Church, 2609 Seminole Road, Columbia, S.C. In lieu of flowers, Carole has asked for donations to be sent in her memory to the ALS Association (

