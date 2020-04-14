Caroline Frick LITTLE MOUNTAIN - Caroline Shealy Frick,n86, of Little Mountain, died Saturday at the Lexington Medical Center. Even in sickness, she maintained a gentle loving spirit. She was born on July 31, 1933, in Little Mountain, SC to the late William David and Bera Fulmer Shealy. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Little Mountain and especially enjoyed working in children's programs and singing in the church choir. Mrs. Frick was a homemaker and also a very active community person. She had been a former employee of the Newberry County School District and Ellett Brothers and was the owner and operator of Caroline's Beauty Salon in Chapin for more than 20 years. Additionally, she spent many hours assisting her husband in operating Frick's Exxon in Little Mountain. She served as a past Worthy Matron of the Little Mountain Order of the Eastern Star #276. Survivors include her children, Charles Frick (Cindy), John S. Frick (Connie), and Teresa Portwood (Tony); sisters Geneva Gray and Birdie Frick (Sam); seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her husband of 49 years, C. Albert Frick; granddaughter, Amanda Frick-Gaffrey; sister, Mary Ada Amick (Leroy); brother, William Ray Shealy (Dorothy); brother-in-law Marvin Gray; and sisters-in-law, Thelma Lake (Franklin) and Joyce Arnold (Carroll). Private family graveside services will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 186 Little Mountain, SC 29075 or a . Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com. Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.
Published in The State on Apr. 14, 2020