Carolyn Anne Causey Woodward MULLINS - Mrs. Carolyn Anne Causey Woodward, 62, wife of Darrell Woodward of Columbia, passed away at her home after an extended illness, with her family by her side, early on the morning of August 19, 2020. Carolyn was born November 23, 1957 in Mullins, SC, a daughter of the late Ronald Ingram Causey and the late Annette Floyd Causey. She was a homemaker. Surviving Mrs. Woodward in addition to her husband of the home are: a Daughter: Amber Woodward of Columbia; a Stepson: Vince (Davie Lynn) Woodward of Loris; two Grandchildren: Keegan Woodward and Kaleigh Woodward; a Brother: Glenn (Cindy) Causey of Columbia; and a Sister-in-Law: Pam Causey of Green Sea. Mrs. Woodward was predeceased by a brother, Wendell Ronald Causey. Visitation will be held an hour before the service Saturday, August 22 from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Cox-Collins Funeral Home. A chapel service will follow at the funeral home at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. Ricky Hardee officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Nichols, with Cox-Collins Funeral Home of Mullins directing. The funeral home asks that masks be worn during the time at the funeral home and that proper social distancing rules are followed.



