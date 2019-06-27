Carolyn B. Padgett RIDGE SPRINGServices for Carolyn Burnett Padgett, 79, will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. Burial will follow in the Old Padgett Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Padgett passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born in Saluda County, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Alice Day Burnett. She was a member of West Creek Baptist Church, the Sunshine Club, and was a homemaker. Survivors include sons, John D. and Jack W. Padgett, daughter, Ruby Padgett; siblings, Donnie Burnett, Catherine Chapman, Joyce McPeters, and Brenda Chapman; grandchildren, Eden, Shane, and Jason; 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Webster Padgett, Jr. and a grandson, Jack Padgett, Jr. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on June 27, 2019