Carolyn Elizabeth McSwain Bagley WEST COLUMBIA - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Carolyn Elizabeth McSwain Bagley, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on April 8, 2019. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in West Columbia, SC after a courageous battle with biliary duct/pancreatic cancer. She was in her 82nd year. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband and life partner of 62 years, Thomas Kenneth Bagley; her daughter, Elizabeth Patterson (Guy); grandsons, Jason Bagley, Jacob Bagley (Jamie), Justin Patterson (Ashley) and Joshua Patterson (Kim); and eight great-great children. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Waters (Tom) and numerous other friends and family. She is predeceased by her son, Thomas Kenneth Bagley, Jr.; parents, Melvin and Myrtle McSwain; sisters, Bobbie Howard, Melva Cochran and Frances Erickson. "Carol" as she was affectingly known, lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and worker of the federal government, where she was employed in Civil Service for over 37 years. After retiring from her job with the Veterans Administration in Columbia, she also worked as a medical transcriptionist. She will be remembered for her elegance and generosity. Carol taught her children and grandchildren humility and to be fearless in the lives they lived. Until her health condition made it impossible, Carol was an adamant blood donor to the American Red Cross and an active member of Trinity Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and member of the alto section in the church choir. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Thursday, April 11th at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce, South Carolina. Visitation will be held for an hour before and after the service. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Samaritan's Purse, 801 Bamboo Rd, Boone, NC 28607. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

