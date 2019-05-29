Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Baker-Jacobs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CDR Carolyn M. Baker-Jacobs WINNSBORO - CDR Carolyn M. Baker-Jacobs USN (ret.), age 80, of Winnsboro SC departed this life and entered her heavenly home on May 25, 2019. Carolyn graduated from the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing and received her BSN at the University of Maryland. As a registered nurse, Carolyn entered the U.S. Navy in September 1960 and truly found her calling. She served 28 years and achieved rank of Commander. Beginning with her indoctrination in New Port RI, tours took Carolyn to U.S. Naval Hospitals in Camp Lejeune NC, Key West FL, Charleston SC, Memphis TN, Portsmouth VA, Bethesda MD, and Rota, Spain. During the Vietnam War, CDR Baker-Jacobs proudly served aboard the USS Repose Hospital Ship, which floated in the South China Sea off the coast of Vietnam. She exemplified the Navy's motto "Semper Fortis," always strong. Carolyn retired from the Navy on July 1, 1988 but continued to serve as a home health nurse for the Fairfield County Department of Social Services for many years. Carolyn was a member of Elmwood Church of God in Columbia and also attended the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Winnsboro. The discipline Carolyn learned in the Navy never left her as her family can attest. Two of her greatest gifts were her generosity and honesty. CDR Carolyn Baker-Jacobs USN (ret.) lived her life the way she wanted to live it, serving God and country. Carolyn is predeceased by her husband David Jacobs, her parents Minnie Lee and Leroy Baker, and a sister Louise Rambo. She leaves behind four brothers, Lindsay Baker (Trevor), Rev. Doctor Wesley Baker (Mary Sue), Harold Baker (Miriam), and LtCol Franklin Baker USMC (ret.) (Sandra). She also leaves behind three sisters, Rachel Baker-Hogue, Mary Baker Croft (Darrell), and Juanita Baker Powell (Russell). She is also survived by a brother-in-law James Rambo, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 o'clock Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 691 Columbia Road, Winnsboro, SC. The family visitation and viewing will be one hour before the service in the church sanctuary. Family and friends are invited to attend the burial ceremony at the graveside at Oaklawn Cemetery in Winnsboro. Full military honors will be rendered. Flowers are welcome; contributions may be sent to a local Veterans Association of choice. Pope Funeral Home will be assisting the family.

