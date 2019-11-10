Carolyn Havner Berry COLUMBIA - Carolyn Havner Berry, 88, of Columbia, SC, died Thursday, November 7. She was married to the late Jesse Berry for 42 years. Born on December 20, 1930, in Maiden, NC. She was the daughter of the late Arthur A. Havner and Ollie Havner. Mrs. Berry was a member of Riverland Hills Baptist Church for 50 years and a member of the the Agape Sunday School class. A business teacher at Irmo High School for 20 years, Mrs. Berry was also the head sponsor of the Beta Club. She especially enjoyed reading and traveling. Mrs. Berry is survived by her four sons: Steven Berry and Denise of Columbia, SC; Scott Berry and Jamie of Charlotte, NC; Bryan Berry of Columbia, SC; and Wade Berry and Charlotte of Charlotte, NC; and grandchildren Hannah, Jordan, Carson, MacKenzie, and Ashlyn. She is also survived by her brother, Ronnie Havner and Holly of Napa, CA, and nephews, Ron and Mike and their families. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. The family will receive friends immediately following the service until 1:00 pm. Burial will be held in Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte, NC at 3:00 pm. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Nov. 10, 2019