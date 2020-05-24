Carolyn Busbee Carpenter ROCK HILL - Mrs. Carolyn Busbee Carpenter, 90, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Carpenter was born in Homerville, GA and was the daughter of the late Cyril B. Busbee, Sr. and the late Thelma Ecord Busbee. Mrs. Carpenter was a member of Saint John's United Methodist Church and a graduate of University of South Carolina. She was VP of Community & Government Relations at Piedmont Medical Center for 28 years. Other achievements included 2003 Lifetime Business Achievement Award from Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce, 2003 Community Service Award from S. C. Hospital Association, Chairman of the York County Council on Aging, Board member of York Technical College, Pilgrim's Inn, Rock Hill Chapter Red Cross, Founder's Federal Credit Union, and York County Community Health Board. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carpenter was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Reid Carpenter, Sr. A Celebration of Life service will be schedule at a later date. Mrs. Carpenter is survived by her children, Lyn C. Garris and Laurie Carpenter, both of York, SC; Robert Reid Carpenter, Jr. of Rock Hill, SC, and Liza C. Fennelly of Athens, GA; her grandchildren, Matt, Christopher, and Jonathan Fennelly, Micah Dodds, Courtney and Gabriella Carpenter, and Eliza Foster; and her brother, Cyril B. Bushee, Jr. of Greenville, SC. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Brayden Foster, Avi Dodds, and McKenzie Fennelly. Memorial may be made to Saint John's United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or York County Council of Aging, 917 Standard Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 24, 2020.