Carolyn Busbee Carpenter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Busbee Carpenter ROCK HILL - Mrs. Carolyn Busbee Carpenter, 90, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Carpenter was born in Homerville, GA and was the daughter of the late Cyril B. Busbee, Sr. and the late Thelma Ecord Busbee. Mrs. Carpenter was a member of Saint John's United Methodist Church and a graduate of University of South Carolina. She was VP of Community & Government Relations at Piedmont Medical Center for 28 years. Other achievements included 2003 Lifetime Business Achievement Award from Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce, 2003 Community Service Award from S. C. Hospital Association, Chairman of the York County Council on Aging, Board member of York Technical College, Pilgrim's Inn, Rock Hill Chapter Red Cross, Founder's Federal Credit Union, and York County Community Health Board. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carpenter was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Reid Carpenter, Sr. A Celebration of Life service will be schedule at a later date. Mrs. Carpenter is survived by her children, Lyn C. Garris and Laurie Carpenter, both of York, SC; Robert Reid Carpenter, Jr. of Rock Hill, SC, and Liza C. Fennelly of Athens, GA; her grandchildren, Matt, Christopher, and Jonathan Fennelly, Micah Dodds, Courtney and Gabriella Carpenter, and Eliza Foster; and her brother, Cyril B. Bushee, Jr. of Greenville, SC. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Brayden Foster, Avi Dodds, and McKenzie Fennelly. Memorial may be made to Saint John's United Methodist Church, 321 S. Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or York County Council of Aging, 917 Standard Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
May 22, 2020
Laurie and Lynn, Prayers for comfort but also joy. Ran the race. fought the good fight and kept the faith. You are the proof of her life well lived. Remember the joy.
Benny Edwards
May 22, 2020
Lynn and family you are in my thoughts and prayers .
Carol Harvey
May 22, 2020
Laurie, I pray you find comfort at this time. Thinking of you and while I am sad for her passing, I pray you find happiness looking back over the years you had with her. Love you always.
Lisa Catoe-Davis
May 22, 2020
Laurie and Larry, so very sorry for your loss. Sending you my love and prayers.
Cassie Monroe Gebhardt
May 22, 2020
I am thankful for the childhood memories of her driving us as we rode in the back of her station wagon.Such fun! She was a true southern lady and an asset to this community. May you find comfort in her faith in Jesus.
Jean Wrenn Roach
May 22, 2020
Although I left Rock Hill 40 years ago, I hold Carolyn close to my heart. Her energy, kindness, curiosity and good cheer were always a beacon to all.
Croom Coward
May 22, 2020
She was one of the sweetest, caring women that I have known. Prayers for comfort for the family.
Rita St Clair
May 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Loved working with Carolyn, my mentor. Learned so much from her. A very special lady.
Pansy Yates
May 22, 2020
Laurie and family, we are sorry to hear of your mother passing. Paulette and Tommy Ballard
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved